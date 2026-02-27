News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
City to proclaim March Red Cross and Women's History Month
At its next meeting (agenda
here
) the City Council will consider naming March as both
Red Cross Month
and
Women's History Month
.
- Brad Haugaard
at
2/27/2026
