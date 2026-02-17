Low-key, low-bark Brodie is a perfect gentleman ... mostly. But leave food out of reach

At 13 years young, Brodie is proof that age is just a number. This easygoing Lab mix is an absolute sweetheart who’s mastered the art of companionship. He’s low-key and calm, happiest when he’s lounging nearby, enjoying gentle pets, or heading out for a comfortable stroll around the block. Brodie walks nicely on leash, has excellent mobility for his age, and still gets a spark of joy from sniffing adventures and the occasional squirrel chase. He’s fully house-trained, adjusts easily to new routines, and rarely barks—making him a wonderfully peaceful housemate.
Brodie is extremely food motivated and absolutely lights up for treats, snuffle mats, and puzzle toys. He may pass on traditional toys, but give him a brain game with snacks involved, and he’s all in! He bonds quickly to people and loves snuggles, often content to simply rest by your side. He may have some hearing loss, but he responds well to hand signals and doesn’t let it slow him down one bit.
Brodie isn’t a fan of car rides and has been known to counter surf if tasty treasures are left within reach, but those are small quirks in an otherwise near-perfect gentleman. If you’re looking for a calm, affectionate, devoted companion to share your couch and your heart, Brodie is ready to meet you.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
