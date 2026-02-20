Community Services Director Tina Cherry retires

Councilmembers and the City Manager described Cherry as a leader of excellence, integrity, and contagious joy, known for meticulous attention to detail and a “give a damn” commitment to the community. They credited her with strengthening parks, including Lucinda Garcia Park, Julian Fisher Park, Satoru Tsuneshi Park, and Canyon Park, expanding programming, mentoring youth and interns.

Cherry thanked the Council, expressed pride in the department’s accomplishments and said she is confident in newly promoted Community Services Director Rebecca Sandoval-Riba, who she said is prepared and principled. T

- Brad Haugaard