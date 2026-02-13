Valentine's Day carriage rides from Library Park Feb. 14
Year of the Horse celebration, Feb. 17
Parks and youth sports fundraiser, Feb. 19
Teen Game Hangout at the Library, Feb. 20
Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, Feb. 20 to Apr. 3
Food Ed to bestow Golden Gnomie Awards, Feb. 20
Electric guitar for beginners, Feb. 21
Workshop on preserving fresh citrus, Feb. 21
Black History Month events, Feb. 21, 22
Hum Out Loud poetry reading Feb. 24
Veterans and service members' coffee meetup, Feb. 24
Children's seminar on living with bears, Feb. 28
Monrovia High to screen math documentary, March 10
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment