A Moment in Monrovia History: The original Wildrose School
Click to enlarge photo. Here are the children and teachers at the First Wildrose School, at the same location as the current school, 232 Jasmine Avenue. This school was built in 1912.
From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
No comments:
Post a Comment