News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
Monrovia History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
About MonroviaNow
Chili's restaurant plans a facelift
Chili's restaurant plans a facelift to its restaurant on Huntington Drive. The city's Design Review Committee (agenda
here
) will consider the plan at its next meeting.
Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
at
2/16/2026
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment