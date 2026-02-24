Gentleman Boda is a big lovebug, though a bit drooly

Six-year-old Boda is a big lovebug just waiting to make a big impression on someone’s heart. This handsome guy greets the world with a softness that quickly transforms into the happiest full-body wiggles. He’s easy to leash, confident, and while he’s definitely strong (one of the strongest pups around!), he’s also surprisingly polite.
In the yard, Boda’s playful side really shines. He loves to chase toys and then bring them right back and place them gently at your feet like a perfect gentleman. He knows “sit” like a pro, offers an enthusiastic “shake,” and even takes breaks by flopping down at your feet with his toy for a quick breather. He loves people and settles easily when it’s time for a nice break.
Boda may be a big ol’ guy (with a little drool to prove it!), but he’s also an easygoing, confident sweetheart who’s ready for his forever home. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate best friend with great manners and an even bigger heart, come meet Boda and see why he’s such a good boy.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
