Monrovia High students win in local speech contest


Monrovia High students Arden Yang, Sophia Sketeris and Rodney Martinez, took first, second and third places in the annual Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Contest, themed “Unite for Good.”

- Brad Haugaard

