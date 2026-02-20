News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia High students win in local speech contest
Monrovia High students Arden Yang, Sophia Sketeris and Rodney Martinez, took first, second and third places in the annual Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Contest, themed “Unite for Good.”
2/20/2026
