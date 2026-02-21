News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Game Night for adults at the Library, Feb. 27


Adult Game Night at the Library offers board games, puzzles, and Nintendo Switch. Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Open to ages 18 and up. Participants may bring games to share and meet new players. Details

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices