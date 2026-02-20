News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
The Drowsy Chaperone, March 5, 6, 7
The Drowsy Chaperone at Louise Taylor Performing Arts Center at Monrovia High. Performance Dates: March 5 at 7 p.m., 6 at 7 p.m. and 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets and details
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
2/20/2026
