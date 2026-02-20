News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
The Drowsy Chaperone, March 5, 6, 7

The Drowsy Chaperone at Louise Taylor Performing Arts Center at Monrovia High. Performance Dates: March 5 at 7 p.m., 6 at 7 p.m. and 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets and details here.

