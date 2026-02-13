Draft plan to minimize risks to city available for comment

I asked an AI system to highlight the main hazards facing the city. Among those it identified these struck me as most important:
Earthquake: Monrovia is located near active faults, such as the Raymond Fault and Puente Hills Fault, posing risks of severe ground shaking, liquefaction, structural damage, casualties, and disruption of services.
Slope Failure: The city's location along the southern slopes of the San Gabriel Mountains makes it vulnerable to landslides, debris flows, and rockfalls, especially during heavy rainfall, post-wildfire conditions, or seismic events.
Dam Failure: Six upstream dams, including the Sawpit Reservoir dam, pose a risk of catastrophic flooding in the event of failure, impacting downstream populations and infrastructure.
Wildfire: The wildland-urban interface areas in northern Monrovia are highly vulnerable to wildfires due to dense vegetation, steep terrain, and prolonged drought conditions.
