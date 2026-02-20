School board to consider three new high school courses, letting 17 employees go

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Adding three new high school level courses:
AP Research, a year-long independent research project in which students design and conduct original investigations. Details.
English 10: AP Seminar, emphasizing analysis of diverse texts, source evaluation, evidence-based argument, team projects, research essays, presentations. Details.
World History in Spanish, a yearlong college-prep course taught primarily in Spanish. Covers global civilizations from ancient to modern times, aligned with state standards. Details.
~ Letting 17 employees go and hiring one. Let go a school office manager and head custodian (details), two probationary certificated employees (details), 13 temporary certificated employees (details), and hire an athletic trainer to "support the health, safety, and supervision of student-athletes" (details).
- Brad Haugaard
