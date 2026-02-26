Monrovia Police: Jumping in lake doesn't prevent arrest; Cops contact missing girl by text message; Sleeping on both sidewalk and street; Etc.

FEBRUARY 19
Vandalism
At 12:14 a.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of W. Maple observed graffiti spray painted on the gate. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
At 3:03 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Ivy reported that a subject attempted to steal a vehicle but fled when a resident yelled at them. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 8:07 p.m., graffiti was reported in an alleyway in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 20
Critical Missing
At 8:17 a.m., a mother in the 1600 block of Pilgrim reported her adult son missing. He was entered in the missing person system. This investigation is continuing.
Critical Missing Located
At 12:43 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her juvenile daughter missing. An Officer was able to communicate with the juvenile via text message, however, she would not say where she was. She was entered in the missing person system. She returned home later that night.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 7:36 p.m., officers patrolling the 800 block of E. Huntington saw a suspicious subject near a restaurant. The officers made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Runaway Juvenile
At 9:24 p.m., an employee from a facility in the 100 block of N. Ivy reported a female juvenile as a runaway. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 21
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 4:07 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect in a vehicle a few blocks away. A traffic stop was conducted and the two occupants were contacted, still in possession of the stolen merchandise. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Missing Person
At 7:52 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report an adult family member missing. She was entered into the Missing Person System. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 8:50 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 200 block of E. Chestnut. Officers arrived and made contact with a husband and wife. An investigation revealed that an argument between the parties turned physical when the husband battered his wife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 22
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Mountain to a report of a subject lying partially on the roadway and partially on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
FEBRUARY 23
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:37 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
At 3:41 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that a male and female subject concealed merchandise and fled without paying. Officers arrived and located the subjects a short distance away. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft / Vandalism / Resist Arrest – Suspects Arrested
At 6:30 p.m., a caller in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported two subjects inside a closed business. Officers arrived and the subjects fled on foot when they saw the officers. A brief foot pursuit ensued, but ended when both subjects jumped in a lake. The subjects walked out of the lake. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 7:29 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 24
Grand Theft Auto / Fraud
At 7:18 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Cypress reported her vehicle stolen with her wallet inside. The victim reported receiving fraud alerts due to fraudulent activity on her credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
At 8:54 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 10:18 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report that an unknown subject opened several credit cards using their personal information. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:37 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:23 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject in a park after hours. The officer made contact with the subject and discovered the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 25
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in a park after hours. The officer made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
At 1:02 a.m., officers patrolling the 200 block of Fig saw two subjects in a known vacant residence. The homeowner was contacted and requested that the subjects be removed and arrested. The subjects were arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
At 9:57 a.m., a victim in the area of Myrtle and Lemon walked into the MPD lobby to report that his catalytic converter was stolen on February 23. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 3:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cherry when she saw a subject who appeared to be intoxicated. The officer made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
No comments:
Post a Comment