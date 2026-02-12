Monrovia Police: Catalytic converter thieves spotted but escape; Attempted home break-in foiled; Statewide theft suspects arrested; Missing person arrested; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 5 - 11, 2026. 568 calls for service, 96 investigations, 0 mental evaluations, 7 traffic collisions, 19 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
FEBRUARY 5
Municipal Code Violation / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
At 3:26 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle, officers saw three subjects in a park after hours. One subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene. A second subject was also arrested, cited, and released at the scene. A third subject had been cited multiple times for being in the park after hours. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 3:38 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Mountain saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a fixed blade knife and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 8:55 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 900 block of W. Foothill regarding a theft at a business. Officers located the suspect a short distance way. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 4:23 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a female resident battered her spouse. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication
At 5:44 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Canyon reported a subject lying on the ground. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Shoplifting
At 7:09 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a shoplifting incident. An investigation revealed a female subject entered the business, concealed merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 6
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 12:38 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of E. Central reported a suspicious male subject at an auto dealership. Officers arrived and located the male subject in possession of stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 2:46 a.m., officers contacted a male subject to the rear of a business in the 700 block of W. Chestnut. During the contact, officers found the subject in possession of nitrous oxide with the intent to inhale it. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 3:20 a.m., an officer contacted a male subject inside a park after hours in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. During the contact, the subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Vandalism
At 9:04 a.m., tagging was reported on a wall in the area of the 210 freeway and Magnolia. The graffiti was photographed and an order was sent for its removal. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 9:08 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of S. Primrose saw graffiti on a wall. The graffiti was photographed and an order was sent for its removal. This investigation is continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:35 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona, an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. He was found to be in possession of stolen property and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass / Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
At 10:34 p.m., officers responded to a dealership in the 700 block of E. Central regarding a suspicious male subject checking door handles. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody after an infestation was conducted.
FEBRUARY 7
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 4:45 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington officers saw a suspicious male subject near a closed restaurant and made contact with him. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 9:39 a.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Shamrock reported a vandalism incident. The graffiti was photographed and an order was sent for its removal. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
At 1:14 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of S. Mountain reported that her vehicle window was shattered and a bag was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
At 3:09 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspects. An investigation revealed two female subjects stole merchandise and fled without paying. It was determined they were both involved in numerous thefts throughout the state. They were arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
At 5:23 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Falling Leaf Alley reported graffiti in a parking structure. Officers arrived and submitted an order for removal. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 8
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:28 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw two subjects in a park after hours and made contact with them. An investigation revealed one of the subject’s was in possession of drug paraphernalia and the other was in possession of a controlled substance. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 4:17 a.m., a caller in the area of Concord and Alta Vista reported two male subjects underneath a parked vehicle sawing off a catalytic converter. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 9
Attempt Burglary
At 1:22 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Ocean View reported three subjects attempted to break into his home. Officers arrived and discovered that the suspects fled when the resident yelled at the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
At 2:41 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 700 block of Huntington reported a male subject entered and fled with merchandise. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 5:47 p.m., a victim in the 700 block Royal Oaks reported an unknown subject damaged his vehicle’s windshield. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 10
No significant incidents to report.
FEBRUARY 11
Attempted Residential Burglary – Suspects Arrested
At 4:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W.
Pomona regarding two subjects attempting to break into a security room. Officers arrived and located both subjects. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 1:06 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Cherry reported a vehicle burglary. This
investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
At 2:45 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Magnolia reported that a neighbor took
fencing from his property and used it on his property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
At 5:42 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported by a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle. This
investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Missing Person Located – Suspects Arrested
At 6:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vacant residence in the 200 block of Fig.
Officers arrived and made contact with a male and female subject inside. A computer search revealed the female subject had been reported missing. They were both arrested and taken into custody and she was removed from the missing person system.
“He was arrested and taken into custody after an infestation was conducted”? Does anyone actually read these?ReplyDelete