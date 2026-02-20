Monrovia schools fall short in academic goals

The mid-year report required by Monrovia schools' Local Control Accountability Plan shows the district remained fairly steady, but a steady that fell short in meeting several of its academic goals. It also slipped significantly in the quality of its facilities, and in reducing chronic absenteeism, but met its goal of providing 100% access to materials, and increased the number of credentialed teachers to surpass that goal as well. Details.
