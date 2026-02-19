Monrovia Police: Man shoots toy gun at vehicles; Graffiti artiste busted; Hotel death threat; Juveniles starting fire in park; Etc.

FEBRUARY 12
Weapon Offense
At 8:07 a.m., several callers in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported an armed male subject in the area shooting at moving vehicles. Officers arrived and located the subject in a nearby apartment complex. An investigation revealed he was using a toy gun to shoot at passing vehicles. He was also found to be in possession of a knife and had harmed himself with it. He had to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 12:35 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a female subject battered her spouse. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 5:34 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Foothill reported a subject slumped over the steering wheel of his parked vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with him. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
FEBRUARY 13
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 12:53 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in a park after hours. The officer made contact with the subject. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Threatening
At 2:13 a.m., security at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject on the property threatening to kill an employee. The subject fled prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 9:23 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of E. Central, an officer saw graffiti on a wall. The graffiti was documented for removal. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 12:08 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft in progress. Officers arrived while the female subject was outside the business. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 6:05 p.m., a caller at a business in the 1200 block of S. Shamrock reported suspicious juveniles who may have written graffiti on the property. The reporting party believed one juvenile may have written graffiti near a light box on the north side of the property. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
At 8:28 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported graffiti in a parking structure. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mayflower and Evergreen regarding reports of three juveniles tagging. Officers arrived and located the three juveniles nearby. The subject responsible for the tagging was arrested and transported to the MPD jail. He was later released to his parents with a citation.
FEBRUARY 14
Vandalism
At 3:39 a.m., multiple locations throughout the city were reported to be tagged with graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 9:20 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject drinking in a parking lot. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 12:55 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a male subject battered his ex-girlfriend. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Resisting – Suspect Arrested
At 2:23 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the female subject fleeing in her vehicle, she abandoned her vehicle and fled on foot. She was eventually detained and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 4:01 p.m., a caller in the area of Duarte and Shamrock reported three subjects drinking in public. Officers arrived and made contact the subjects. One of the subjects was determined to be too intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
FEBRUARY 15
Vandalism
At 2:47 a.m., an officer on patrol found graffiti in the 1800 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 5:08 a.m., a suspicious person was seen jumping fences in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and located the subject who was determined to be trespassing and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
At 4:07 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of Valle Vista. Property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
At 6:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a father and adult daughter were involved in an argument and the father who was determined to be intoxicated became physically aggressive. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
At 7:09 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:33 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of S. Primrose reported subjects loitering in an alley, blocking access to a garage door. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the subjects. An investigation revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
At 10:41 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Myrtle and Cypress located six instances of graffiti on multiple walls throughout the city. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 16
Vandalism
At 11:20 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of S. Alta Vista reported graffiti on his van. This investigation is continuing.
Fire
At 2:12 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Cypress reported seeing fire coming from a home. MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
FEBRUARY 17
Grand Theft Auto
At 1:00 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of E. Walnut reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Critical
At 4:22 p.m., a mother in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway. Officers were unable to locate her. She was entered into the system as a critical missing runaway. She returned home later that evening.
Vandalism
At 7:03 p.m., multiple vandalism incidents related to graffiti were reported throughout the city. This investigation
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
At 8:03 p.m., a vandalism in progress at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle was reported. Officers arrived and saw two juveniles attempting to start a fire, leaving scorch marks behind. Both juveniles were arrested, transported to the MPD, cited and released to their parents.
FEBRUARY 18
Vandalism
At 1:07 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported graffiti on a wall. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 11:23 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
