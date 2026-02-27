Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus, Fridays, through Apr. 3
Game Night for adults at the Library, Feb. 27
Children's seminar on living with bears, Feb. 28
Historical Museum hosts talk linking 'The Bear' book to Canyon Park, Mar. 1
Whistle! screening and reception at Community Center, Mar. 1
Adult craft program at the Library, March 3
The Drowsy Chaperone, March 5, 6, 7
Monrovia High to screen math documentary, March 10
Choral Company to present A Night on Broadway, March 14
Volunteers needed to green Monrovia High's outdoor spaces, Apr. 13
3rd Annual House Party at the Park Set for Mar. 15 in Library Park
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
Produce in the Park food sharing, March 7 at Mountainside Communion Church
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment