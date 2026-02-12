News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
City has much bigger than expected surplus; Council to consider giving itself a raise

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Receive the 2025-26 Budget Update, which says that the city is in pretty good financial shape. It was expecting a surplus of $870,000 but ended up with a surplus of $2.63 million, although $1.06 million of that was from a lawsuit settlement over per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, long-lasting chemical contaminants.

Also, the report says that while "the city remains in a stable financial position, uncertainty persists in the broader economy," specifically referring to tariffs, federal funding freezes, and changes in federal enforcement activities. Details.

~ Consider giving itself (and the city clerk and city treasurer) a cost of living increase for last year and this year, from $1,275 to $1,359 per month. Details

- Brad Haugaard

