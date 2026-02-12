Raising Cane's donates $15,589 for dog rescue

Raising Cane’s donates $15,589 to Pup Culture Rescue at its Monrovia restaurant.
Raising Cane's donated $15,589 to Pup Culture Rescue yesterday from proceeds from its sold-out Plush Puppy campaign from 26 area Raising Cane's restaurants. The Pasadena-based nonprofit will use the funds for spay and neuter services, vaccinations, microchips, food, and shelter for about 50 dogs each month.
The local campaign was part of a nationwide effort that raised $500,000, including $100,000 for BISSELL Pet Foundation and support for nearly 200 pet welfare groups. Raising Cane’s said the annual promotion has generated more than $10 million for animal causes since 2006.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment