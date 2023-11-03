Veterans Recognition; Vacant Properties; Thanksgiving Gathering; O2breathe Walk

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Veterans Day Recognition Nov. 6-10 with a Field of Honor display at Library Park where messages can be attached to flag poles. A Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 11 at Library Park, hosted by the Allied Veterans Council. Details.
~ MAP-Edu Meeting on Vacant Properties Nov. 4 at the Monrovia Library Community Room, addressing the issue of vacant properties. Details.
~ Thankful & Grateful Holiday Gathering Nov. 16. Family activities, live entertainment, hay rides, and a tree lighting ceremony at Library Park. Details.
~ The Pulmonary Hypertension Association will hold its 10th Annual Monrovia O2breathe Walk on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. - noon at Library Park. Free, but donations are welcomed. There will be raffle prizes, informational booths, and live entertainment by the Licata Brothers. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
