Man in White Dress Walking Among Tombstones on Halloween; Sleeping Driver Breaks Hydrant; Roofing Materials Stolen; Vehicle Ramming Other Vehicles; Etc.

Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 1:08 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male adult in a park in violation of closing time. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
October 26 at 10:15 a.m., a caller in the 3200 block of Peck reported that two suspects cut a hole on a chain link fence and stole $2,000 worth of roofing material. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspects Arrested
October 26 at 9:58 p.m., a group of officers patrolled the 1600 block of S. Myrtle in response to observations made by residents regarding subjects loitering and camping in the park after hours. Officers contacted and located four subjects. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 27 at 2:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Myrtle regarding a traffic collision in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed that the driver fell asleep and collided with a fire hydrant. MFD and Public Works responded to resolve the water issue.
Commercial Burglary
October 27 at 7:55 a.m., a caller from a business in the 3200 block of Peck caller to report that several suspects entered the business yard and stole items. They left the location and returned at a later rime to steal more items. This investigations is continuing.
Fraud
October 27 at 8:58 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower came into the MPD lobby to report she had hired a company off the internet to install a firewall on her computer remotely, when she researched the company she discovered it was a fictitious company who did not exist. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 27 at 5:22 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Evergreen. An investigation revealed that one of the driver’s failed to yield and collided into another vehicle. One of the driver’s was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
October 28 at 6:07 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of E. Central reported a vehicle on the property was ramming into other vehicles. The vehicle left prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
October 28 at 4:39 p.m., a female juvenile was reported missing in the 100 block of N. Ivy. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 7:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Violet and Colorado regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The party at fault displayed signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 12:49 a.m., several callers in the 200 block of E. Lime reported a traffic collision involving parked vehicles. Officers arrived and located the driver of the vehicle at fault. The driver displayed sings of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 2:10 a.m., while patrolling the area of Duarte and Walker, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for unsafe speed. Upon contact with the driver, the officer noticed the driver displayed signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary
October 29 at 5:08 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Encinitas called to report that his vehicle was burglarized overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 29 at 8:26 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to state his business had been broken into. An investigation revealed that thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 29 at 8:43 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Stedman reported a window on his vehicle was broken and musical instruments were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Family Disturbance – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 3:53 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Chestnut called to report the parents in the home were arguing. The caller reported that the dad had a weapon and had made threats to harm them. Officers arrived and located the suspect driving away from the home. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop, arrested the suspect and took him into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 8:02 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Primrose and Olive. A vehicle failed to yield to traffic as it entered the roadway and caused a collision. No injuries were reported and the driver at fault was cited.
Vandalism
October 30 at 9:45 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report someone had broken into their apartment complex mailboxes overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
October 30 at 11:38 a.m., a battery was reported in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. The caller reported his father had assaulted him. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 30 at 2:34 p.m., a caller in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported he had placed his down and someone stole it. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 30 at 4:09 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that an adult female was concealing items in her bag and was about to walk out without paying for them. Officers arrived and located the female subject outside the store. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the store. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
October 30 at 12:17 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista reported his vehicle stolen. A day later the vehicle was located and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 31 at 10:34 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and contacted the drivers. One of the drivers appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 31 at 11:53 a.m., a caller in the 1100 block of S. Shamrock reported a subject was on his property after being told to leave hours before. Officers arrived and located the subject on private property. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 31 at 11:58 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Oaks called to report that his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 31 at 5:10 p.m., an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and juvenile riding a bicycle was reported in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista. The juvenile sustained head injuries and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
October 31 at 6:53 p.m., staff at a church in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle called to report two adult females and several teenagers were arguing. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Several allegations were made that an adult female grabbed a juvenile by the wrist and began to yell at her. This investigating is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 31 at 8:57 p.m., a customer at a fast food restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that he was entering the restaurant's parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing
October 31 at 9:34 p.m., a caller in Los Angeles reported seeing a suspicious person walking through the closed cemetery in the 200 block of E. Duarte. She saw the male wearing a long white dress through a camera she had earlier mounted to her deceased husband's tombstone. The camera was connected to the cemetery Wi-Fi and linked to her cellphone so she could monitor his gravesite. Officers responded and located the subject walking slowly through the raised tombstones. He was noticed regarding trespassing and escorted out of the cemetery.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 12:29 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report someone was stealing items from the business. Officers arrived and detained the female adult subject as she exited the store. She was found with stolen items from the store, she was arrested and taken into custody.
