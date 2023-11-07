Travis Likes to Play Fetch - Even All By Himself

Travis is a playful and entertaining guy! He’s about 4 years old, weighs around 45 pounds, and has the inquisitive spirit of a puppy. He loves playing with toys- he'll even throw them up in the air, chase them and pounce on them. He literally plays fetch without any assistance!
Travis has been introduced to some similar-sized dogs at Pasadena Humane and he seems to really like the attention. At a recent adoption event he was happily walking around with other dogs and surrounded by hundreds of people all day. He enjoyed every minute of it!
This smart guy walks well on leash and will never turn down a belly rub. He’s hoping to show off his repertoire of tricks to you!
Travis is available for a 10-day adoption trial!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment