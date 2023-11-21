Is Boo for You? Happy Lady Loves People and Especially ... Running!

Sweet Boo is the kind of dog that wears her emotions on her sleeve-or tail. This happy lady just can’t stop wagging her tail and beaming with joy whenever she sees her friends at Pasadena Humane. She’s also so quick to roll over for a belly rub that she sometimes tips right over!
Boo enjoys walks and hikes but also likes the opportunity to RUN! She enjoys playing with her favorite stuffy toy and she’s always up for a game of keep-away because she finds that hilarious.
Boo is about four years old, seems to be housetrained, and likes to show off how smart she is when treats are involved. She is a master at several cues and wants to learn more.
Are you ready for your Boo?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
