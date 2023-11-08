Albert Tate to Return to Pulpit in January - Subject to Restoration Plan

On Nov. 5, Tate confessed his "inappropriate" text messaging, which his wife discovered, to the congregation, that meets at Monrovia High. He also said that the church is a "great place to worship, but not a great place to work," that it was chaotic and hurtful. He said he takes full responsibility for that, and asked forgiveness from the congregation and staff. Audio of the message is here.
A letter from the church's governing board (here) says that a "comprehensive" restoration plan which will "include clear support, as well as appropriate accountability measures and benchmarks" for Tate will roll out over the coming year. The details were not given. It adds that Tate and his wife, LaRosa, will begin regularly attending services again starting November 26.
The board letter also noted that the church governing structure needs to be fixed. "This structure needs to be reset based on extensive Board self-examination and critique, as well as congregational input. Fellowship’s organizational and governance structures need to be altered for the health of the church going forward. We anticipate a number of significant changes taking place that we will share with you in the near future."
Finally, the letter says the board has reviewed all "questions, allegations, and issues brought to our attention [in a letter and text from some members of the staff and congregation], and, where relevant, discussed these with Albert, with staff, and with congregants." The messages are here and here.
- Brad Haugaard
