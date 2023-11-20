Monrovia Police to Increase Traffic Safety Patrols

"The grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community," Monrovia Police Lt. Chad Harvey said. "Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.'
The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:
- DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.
- Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California's hand-free cell phone law.
- Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.
- Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause accidents: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.
- Community educations presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.
- Collaborative traffic enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.
- Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
The grant program will run through September 2024. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
