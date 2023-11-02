Felony Suspect Hunt in North Monrovia

Police are apparently searching for one or more individuals who, according to a report on social media, were spotted placing or retrieving a credit card skimming device at a Monrovia bank. The suspect car reportedly drove up North Magnolia at about 60 miles an hour with three police vehicles trailing. Police now have intersections blocked off in north Monrovia. Police canine units, including three from Pasadena, are in the area and police have a loudspeaker car telling people to stay in their homes as a hunt for a felony suspect is in progress.
UPDATE: Again, according to a social media report, one suspect is in custody. The police search has apparently ended.
Brad Haugaard.
This is the first info I could find about what's happening--thank you!ReplyDelete
Yes, except for Ring, this is the first I could find. Thank you, Brad.ReplyDelete
Thanks!ReplyDelete
Agreed Ring was the first information I was able to gather thanks everyoneReplyDelete
Good reporting BradReplyDelete
If several cops cars were following him...how come he is not in custody?ReplyDelete
They have one in custody and are looking for the others.Delete
I hope he gets his rear end ventilated. lol The reality is that Gascon will likely have him back into the street to do the same thing the next day.ReplyDelete
💯Delete
Keep it in your pants TrumperDelete
You mean to say only Trump supporters care about crime?Delete