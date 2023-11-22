News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Let Sleeping Bears Lie; Man Attempts to Burn House; Woman Stops Breathing, Police Save Her With CPR; Lots of Drunk Driving; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 16 – 21. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 306 service events, resulting in 42 investigations.
Missing Person
November 16 at 10:34 a.m., a female walked into the MPD lobby to report her mother missing. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 16 at 4:22 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Shamrock. One of the passenger’s complained of pain, but refused treatment.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 6:37 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding an intoxicated subject. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. It was determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
November 16 at 7:20 p.m., a trash fire was reported in a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock. The fire had been extinguished prior to officers arriving. Officers arrived and located the subject who caused the trashcan fire. It was determined that the subject was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 8:12 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a shoplifting had just occurred. Officers arrived and were able to locate the suspect. The suspect was identified by a witness and the stolen property was recovered. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Disturbing Family – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 9:05 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in a residence in the 800 block of Encino. Officers arrived and contacted the parties. A computer check revealed that the male subject involved in the disturbance had a restraining order against him, ordering him to stay away from the female subject inside the residence, as well as a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 16 at 9:24 p.m., an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries and complained of pain. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was cited for causing the collision.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 16 at 9:58 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the area of Mountain and Huntington in regards to an injury traffic collision. The driver that caused the collision sustained minor injuries, but she declined medical treatment. She was cited for causing the collision.
Grand Theft Auto
November 17 at 1:04 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of Pearl. Responding officers searched the area for the stolen vehicle, but were unable to locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Resist / Delay / Unlicensed Driver
November 17 at 3:52 p.m., a female in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report her grandson and two of his friends took her vehicle without her permission. She said she wanted her vehicle back and didn't want anything done to her grandson. While officers were searching for the vehicle, they saw three juveniles running from the area. They were all detained. The driver of the vehicle was cited for being unlicensed and for resisting and delaying. The other two juveniles were cited for resisting and delaying.
Battery
November 17 at 6:47 p.m., a male and female subject were in a dispute in the 1600 block of Encino. During the argument, the male battered the female. The victim declined prosecution against the male and signed a refusal to prosecute form. A report was taken.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 7:57 p.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington and conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a traffic violation. The officers made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 8:09 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona an officer saw a vehicle moving at an unsafe speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The officer observed the driver displaying symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 12:01 a.m., an officer working a DUI patrol was in the area of Myrtle and Colorado when he saw a motorist traveling at an unsafe speed. He conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence. She was arrested for DUI and transported to the MPD jail for booking.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 1:11 a.m., an officer working a DUI patrol in the area of Myrtle and Lime saw a vehicle attempt a wrong-way turn onto a one-way street. He conducted a traffic stop and noted symptoms of intoxication in the driver. A DUI investigation was completed and the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 1:18 a.m., officers were on patrol in the area of Ivy and Palm when they observed a vehicle drive through a stop sign and then make an abrupt stop at the curb. Officers conducted a traffic stop and observed symptoms of intoxication in the driver. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI, booked, and later released on citation.
Bear
November 18 at 8:59 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Oakglade reported a bear in her backyard. When the officers arrived the bear was sleeping in a tree. The bear was left undisturbed and the resident was advised.
Mental Evaluation
November 18 at 9:24 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Cypress said a male was walking up and down the street with his shirt off yelling. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from previous contacts. The officers were able to calm the subject down and they transported him to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Runaway Juvenile
November 18 at 9:49 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Ivy reported a juvenile female ran away from the location. The juvenile female was located at a business nearby.
Mail Theft
November 18 at 10:19 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported the community mail boxes were broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 18 at 11:22 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Pine Tree reported a window in their residence was broken. The residence was checked and nobody was inside. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 18 at 12:49 p.m., employees from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two male subjects exited the store with expensive merchandise without paying. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Illegal Fire / Municipal Code Violation
November 18 at 7:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock regarding a fire in a trash can. When officers arrived they determined it was a portable charcoal grill, which is prohibited by municipal code. The subject was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence
November 18 at 10:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the MPD lobby regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 800 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported that she and her estranged husband got into an argument and it escalated. The victim stated he pushed her down the stairs, strangled her, and stole items. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 19 at 10:37 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of S. Alta Vista. The vehicle was located and a computer check confirmed it was a stolen vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 8:16 p.m., a motorist was stopped in the area of Myrtle and Colorado when a male adult subject attempted to open her car door. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail.
Attempt Arson – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 10:47 p.m., officers responded to a disturbing subject in the 600 block of E. Colorado. The male adult that was causing the disturbance used to live in the residence but was kicked out and it was vacant. Witnesses at the location told officers the subject was setting trash on fire inside the residence and made threats of burning down the house. Officers arrived and located the subject along with debris that had been set on fire. The subject was taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 20 at 3:00 p.m., a victim in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at a business. The vehicle failed to leave any information prior to fleeing the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
November 20 at 4:28 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding a juvenile who was overdosing. Officers administered two doses of Narcan and the juvenile regained consciousness. MFD arrived on scene and transported the juvenile to a medical facility for treatment.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 20 at 5:06 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and determined the ignition had been tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 20 at 6:39 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined the victim’s catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 20 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S. Ivy regarding a residential burglary. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 20 at 10:05 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Hillcrest. Officers arrived and saw the rear glass door was broken. Officers searched the ransacked residence, but the suspects had already fled. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 3:53 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding several subjects causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and detained several subjects inside a vehicle. The driver displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 4:55 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Highland. Officers arrived and contacted the driver who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
November 21 at 8:21 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported her catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
November 21 at 9:08 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Fano regarding an adult voluntary missing person’s report. The reporting party wanted to report her son missing. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
November 21 at 10:28 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Sunset regarding a female adult subject who had collapsed. Officers arrived and discovered the female was no longer breathing and began administering CPR. After 40 minutes the female regained a pulse and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Fraud
November 21 at 11:31 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report an identity theft that occurred in the year 2016. The victim believes he was a part of a data breach and had several unauthorized accounts open. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 21 at 2:50 p.m., a female subject walked into the MPD lobby to report that her vehicle was hit while parked in a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 3:55 p.m., several callers reported a brush fire in the 800 block of Alta. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who had set the fire. The subject claimed the fire was set for a campfire. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
