Monrovia Police: Bank Hands Out Counterfeit Bills; Broken Windows; Drugs and Drunks; Man Talking to Himself Arrested for Murder; Loose Dog Returned Home

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 9 – 15. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 315 service events, resulting in 48 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
November 9 at 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival officers saw the front door glass had been shattered. No suspects were located inside and it was unknown if any property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Counterfeit
November 9 at 4:08 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that the money she was given by a bank was counterfeit. She realized when she attempted to make a payment at a store. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Drug Offense
November 9 at 9:09 p.m., a female subject in the 100 block of W. Lime reported that a male subject checking door handles in the area inappropriately touched her, but she refused to prosecute and left the area prior to officers being dispatched. Officers arrived and located the male subject who ran when he saw the officers. The subject was located a short distance away and it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
November 10 at 6:22 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of S. Violet called to report that his vehicle’s rear windows were shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 10 at 11:54 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of May reported that her husband was out of control. Dispatch could hear him yelling and throwing things. Officers arrived and it determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 6:40 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Lime called to report that a suspect threw a rock through their window. The suspect was located, arrested, and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Mental Evaluation
November 10 at 7:19 p.m., while patrolling the area of Lime and Myrtle, an officer observed a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. Once in jail he made several statements claiming that he would hurt himself and he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Attempted Burglary
November 11 at 3:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and saw evidence of someone attempted to pry open a door to the business. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
November 11 at 3:33 a.m., officers were alerted to a burglary alarm in a restaurant in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and discovered damage to the door that was used to enter the restaurant. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 11 at 10:00 p.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Primrose reported his vehicle stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 10:04 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and El Norte when he saw a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The officer contacted and a computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence
November 11 at 11:59 p.m., while patrolling the area of Foothill and Primrose an officer saw a vehicle blocking traffic. Upon making contact with the subject the officer observed sings of intoxicating. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 1:46 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Walker saw a driver commit a traffic violation. Officers made contact with the driver and the driver displayed signs of intoxicating. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 5:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Almond. An investigation revealed that the wife battered the husband during an argument. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 12 at 6:50 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the MPD lobby to speak with a person reporting their car stolen from the area of Olive and Magnolia. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 12 at 7:16 p.m., a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a subject they recognized from prior thefts had walked into the store with an empty backpack and was putting things in a shopping cart. When the subject was confronted by a store manager, he quickly grabbed items and fled. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
November 13 at 7:58 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported that a female adult was unresponsive in an alley and was holding drug paraphernalia. An officer arrived and immediately administered two doses of narcan and performed CPR. The female regained a pulse and started to breathe again. MFD arrived and transported her to a hospital.
Grand Theft Auto
November 13 at 8:35 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of Fano reported that his motorcycle was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person Located
November 13 at 8:43 a.m., an officer in the 800 block of E. Olive contacted a male adult subject who was reported missing. The subject was advised to contact his father who reported him missing from another city.
Warrant Arrest
November 13 at 12:55 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of Raymond reported a male subject wandering around talking to himself. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a no bail warrant for homicide. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 9:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Acacia regarding a bicycle theft. The reporting party advised a male subject entered her property and stole her bicycle. The reporting party confronted the subject as he rode away from her residence and was able to retake the bicycle. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Suspicious Vehicle
November 13 at 11:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle parked in a no parking zone in the 200 block of W. Pomona. A records check of the license plate returned to a different vehicle. The vehicle was a rental car which had not been returned. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a large amount of mail from multiple people. The vehicle and mail were stored and booked as evidence. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 14 at 1:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a stolen phone cell phone. The victim stated he left his cellphone in the shopping cart and an unknown suspect stole it. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 14 at 9:10 a.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to report that he was a victim of fraud. An unknown suspect fraudulently withdrew money from his checking account. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 15 at 5:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Monterey and Huntington regarding an injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and determined a vehicle collided into a pedestrian crossing outside of the crosswalk. MFD arrived and evaluated the pedestrian who complained of pain, but refused to be transported to a medical facility.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 1:29 p.m., an adult male subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Animal Rescue
November 15 at 3:13 p.m., while patrolling the area of California and Lime an officer saw a dog nearly getting hit by vehicles. The officer was able to rescue the dog and contact the owner. The dog was then reunited with the owner.
Theft
November 15 at 1:00 p.m., a victim was sitting in a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington when she realized her wallet was stolen from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 7:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft. The caller reported that a female subject retrieved property from inside the business and completed a merchandise return with a fraudulent receipt. Officers arrived and located the female subject. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a vacant business building in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject kicking the glass entrance doors. Officers arrived and located the subject sitting in front of the business. Upon making contact officers saw drug paraphernalia next to the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
