Monrovia Police: Stolen Cars; Husband Hit With Frying Pan; Runs Red Light and Crashes Two Cars; Separately, Two Cars Crash and Flip; Drunks and Drugs; Etc.

Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Mayflower and Duarte regarding an injury traffic collision. A vehicle was stopped for the red light when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. The driver that collided into the vehicle displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation confirmed that the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 1:33 a.m., a witness in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen reported a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Officers arrived and contacted the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed that the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 22 at 6:11 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of N. Canyon regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and investigation revealed that the vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle from a nearby residence. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 22 at 6:30 a.m., officers responded the 200 block of N. Canyon regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim stated she parked her vehicle in front of her residence and discovered it stolen the following morning. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 22 at 7:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of S. Alta Vista. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
November 22 at 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N. Sunset regarding an attempt grand theft auto report. Officers arrived and discovered that the vehicle door locks and ignition had been tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 22 at 10:16 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported their vehicle was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 6:25 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 800 block of W. Huntington for a petty theft. The victim stated a male subject stole the business’ tip jar. Officers located the subject and discovered drug paraphernalia on the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 2:17 a.m., while patrolling the 800 block of E. Olive an officer observed two bicyclists in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation one of the subjects admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subject were arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 10:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia regarding a possible domestic violence incident. An investigation revealed that a husband and wife got into an argument which escalated until she hit him in the head with a frying pan. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
November 24 at 1:51 p.m. a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report that he had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the victim with a laceration above an eye. Paramedics arrived and treated the victim at the scene. The victim stated that a male subject at his door subject rang his doorbell and when he went to confront the male subject, the male subject hit him with an object. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
November 25 at 8:00 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of N. Mayflower called to report that his car was broken into overnight. An officer arrived and was told the victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of his house the night before, leaving property in his trunk. The next morning he realized his vehicle had been ransacked and property taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
November 26 at 12:32 p.m., a victim parked her vehicle in the 700 block of E. Huntington. When she returned, she noticed her purse was missing from her unlocked vehicle and her credit cards were being used in surrounding cities. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
November 26 at 12:57 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported tools were taken from his unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
