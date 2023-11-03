News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

City Council: Acquiring Temporary Location for Community Center; Honoring Leadership Grads; Updating Art in Public Places Process


At its next meeting (main agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Hold a closed session at 7 p.m. to discuss price and terms for acquiring the building at 324-328 S. Myrtle, the one-story building right across from the Library. The city wants to use it as a temporary Community Center during the 24 months it is expected to take to renovate the existing Community Center. Details

~ Hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. to recognize Monrovia Area Partnership Youth and Adult Leadership Academy graduates. More

~ At its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting consider proclaiming November as Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month  and proclaiming November 12-19 United Against Hate Week

~ Consider an ordinance to refine the Art in Public Places program and define the AIPP structure and responsibilities, updating terminology, eliminating outdated terms and requirements, granting the AIPP Committee authority to approve smaller art projects, etc. Details

