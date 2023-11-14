Mactron 3000 - Not a Robot, But a Dog - An Adorable Dog

Mactron 3000 might sound like a robot or an amusement park ride, but he is very much an adorable dog who is ready for any adventure that comes his way!
Mac is about 1 & ½ years old, and he loves nothing more than running around in the yard and playing non-stop. He leaps from toy to toy and only stops to hop into the puppy pool to cool off.
He’s also a bit of a foodie in that he loves any food that comes his way. Staff and volunteers at Pasadena Humane have been able to harness that enthusiasm to teach Mactron a trick or two.
With Mactron 3000, every day is an adventure waiting to happen, filled with laughter, love and a touch of delightful mischief!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
