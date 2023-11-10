News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Little Mermaid Play This Month


Centre Stage, Inc. and IFGF Church will present the play, Little Mermaid, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets available here.

- Brad Haugaard

