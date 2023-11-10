News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Little Mermaid Play This Month
Centre Stage, Inc. and IFGF Church will present the play, Little Mermaid, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets available
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/10/2023
