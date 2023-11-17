News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

49 People Complete Leadership Program

Forty-nine individuals have completed a 7-week leadership training program with the Monrovia Area Partnership's Youth and Leadership Academies, aimed at preparing them to inform and support the community.

- Brad Haugaard
