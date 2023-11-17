City Council to Discuss Money: Their Own Compensation, Paying $6 Million for Temporary Community Center; Budget Review

At its next regular meeting (agenda here) the council will consider ...
~ Buying the building at 324-328 South Myrtle Avenue (across from the Library) for $6 million as an interim Community Center while the existing Community Center is being remodeled. Details.
~ The budget. Property tax revenue is up, hotel bed tax (transient occupancy tax) up, sales tax down, particularly due to slipping vehicle sales. But in summary, "the City will close the books for Fiscal Year 2022-23 in a better position than planned, and the City remains in a strong financial position heading into the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023-24." Details.
