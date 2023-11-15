News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's SiLC Tech Raises $25 Million More for Robotic Vision System


Monrovia's SiLC Technologies has raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $56 million. New investors include Hokuyo Automatic, Hankook & Company, and ROHM Semiconductor. The funds will support product development and production expansion of SiLC's LiDAR-based vision system for robotics and autonomous vehicles. Lidar (light detection and ranging) is a method of measuring distances by illuminating targets with laser light and analyzing the reflected light. Details.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)