Monrovia's SiLC Tech Raises $25 Million More for Robotic Vision System

Monrovia's SiLC Technologies has raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $56 million. New investors include Hokuyo Automatic, Hankook & Company, and ROHM Semiconductor. The funds will support product development and production expansion of SiLC's LiDAR-based vision system for robotics and autonomous vehicles. Lidar (light detection and ranging) is a method of measuring distances by illuminating targets with laser light and analyzing the reflected light. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment