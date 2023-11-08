Chalksgiving - Win a Restaurant Gift Card With Your Sidewalk Chalk Art

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts’ free annual Thanksgiving at-home chalk festival will be held Nov. 23-26 on a sidewalk near your house. Register at monroviafinearts.org/chalksgiving2023 by Nov. 18 and then pick up a personalized chalk kit available starting Nov. 13 at Century 21 Adams & Barnes, 433 W. Foothill Blvd, Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Then create your illustration about “What We’re Thankful For” on your driveway or sidewalk over the holiday weekend. Send us photos of you and your work by midnight on Nov. 26—and you could win a $50 gift card to one of our local restaurants. For questions email christine@monroviafinearts.org.
- Brad Haugaard
