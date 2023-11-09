Monrovia Police: Man Cuts Himself With Chainsaw; Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Man Arrested; Drunk Driving; Not With Hamas, Just Singing a Song; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 384 service events, resulting in 55 investigations.
Theft
November 2 at 9:42 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Huntington walked into the MPD lobby to report her ring stolen from her work desk. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 2 at 12:07 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Olive came in to report a tool box and other miscellaneous items were taken overnight from an unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 2 at 12:09 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Chestnut reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Bike Theft
November 2 at 12:59 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Walnut left their bicycle in the driveway and when they came out it was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 2 at 4:02 p.m., a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Chestnut with three occupants made an unsafe turning movement and crashed into a parked vehicle. All three occupants had a complaint of pain and were transported to a hospital.
Evade / Resist / Delay – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 4:57 p.m., a caller in a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle, reported a suspicious vehicle with 2 male subjects possibly putting some type of skimmer device on an ATM. Officers arrived to the area and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled. A short pursuit ensued, the vehicle stopped, and three suspects fled on foot. A containment was quickly set up and mutual aid was requested, an airship, additional officers, and a K9 officer arrived. A search with the K9 resulted in locating one suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. The search for the additional suspects is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 2 at 9:54 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 2600 block of Peck in regards to a vehicle theft investigation. The victim reported his vehicle had been stolen from a business parking lot. At approximately 10:37 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located, abandoned, in the area of Mountain and Camino Real in Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 11:40 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspicious subject checking parked vehicles. Upon arrival officers located the subject behind a business. A computer check revealed that the subject had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Suicide
November 3 at 2:43 p.m., an attempt suicide was reported in the 500 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with a female subject who stated that she was arguing with her ex-boyfriend, when he walked into the bathroom and attempted to harm himself. Officers determined he was a danger to himself and he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Medical Assist
November 3 at 4:03 pm, a resident in the 600 block of N. Canyon called to report that her landscaper had cut himself with a chainsaw. Officers arrived and put a tourniquet on him. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a medical facility for treatment.
Grand Theft
November 3 at 9:07 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Lemon. The caller reported the tailgate to his, company, truck had been stolen. This investigation is counting.
Vandalism
November 3 at 11:58 p.m., a witness in the 400 block of Montana called to report a vandalism in progress. Officers arrived and located the subject who fled when he saw officers. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 2:38 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the area of Primrose and Pomona. A computer check revealed the subject was on probation and had a no-bail warrant. A search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
November 4 at 8:44 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The caller reported that the glass door to a business was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Found Property
November 4 at 9:50 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report a handgun lying in bushes. Officers arrived and located the handgun. This investigation is continuing.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 10:39 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. Officers located the vehicle and saw a male subject approach the vehicle. He walked away from the vehicle and then go into a car service vehicle and left the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the male subject was found to be in possession of a key to the stolen vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 4 at 12:19 p.m., a pedestrian on a crosswalk in the area of Monterey and Huntington was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 9:10 p.m., an officer saw a subject on the ground in front of a closed business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. An officer approached the subject and noticed drug paraphernalia within the subject’s reach. The subject was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, in possession of drug paraphernalia and several identification and debit cards. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for a sobering period and further investigation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 9:14 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose, officers made contact with a suspicious person. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence
November 4 at 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Hidden Valley in regards to a call of a suspicious vehicle. Upon the officers' arrival, a woman was found asleep behind the wheel. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication, but she refused to take the field sobriety tests. The driver was too impaired to drive and was arrested for DUI. The driver was transported to the Monrovia PD jail, but was later taken to a hospital due to a medical issue. The driver consented to providing a blood sample and was later released on a citation.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 11:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Live Oak and Peck regarding a traffic collision. The driver who caused the collision displayed symptoms of intoxication and a field sobriety test was administered. The driver was determined to have been driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. The driver was transported to the Monrovia PD jail for booking and was later released on a citation.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 11:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista regarding a vehicle that collided with a carport wall. The officers contacted the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A field sobriety test was administered on the driver and the driver was determined to have been driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI and was transported to the Monrovia PD jail. The driver was booked for DUI and was later released on a citation.
Resisting Officers – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a business located in the 500 block of W. Huntington, regarding a male who made a possible criminal threat. The subject reportedly stated he was "with Hamas and had a bomb." Officers located the male subject inside the business and detained him after a brief struggle that led to an officer cutting his finger. An investigation revealed the threat was not credible and the subject stated he was only singing a song that had the word bomb in it but did not intend to threaten anyone. He was arrested for delaying and obstructing a peace officer. A female subject who accompanied the male subject into the business, provided a false name to officers. She was also arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
November 6 at 1:13 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported his vehicle had been broken into over the night and his wallet was stolen. The caller also reported the suspect(s) had already used his credit cards and a local store. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Drug Activity / Wanted
November 6 at 4:06 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported someone had just stolen items from their store and was riding away on a bicycle. Officers and detectives searched the area and located the subject. The subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property. A computer search revealed the subject was wanted. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 6 at 6:11 p.m., a caller at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain parked his vehicle in a parking lot in the morning, then went to work. When he returned to his vehicle he noticed it was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision Non-injury Collision
November 6 at 8:30 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. 5th walked outside his home and discovered another vehicle had collided into the side of his parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
November 6 at 8:43 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported his girlfriend hit him and caused injuries. Officers responded and found the suspect to be suicidal. It was determined that she was a danger to herself and she was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Missing Adult Located
November 7 at 2:25 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Stedman reported an adult male subject rang the doorbell and sat on the front porch. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was mentally impaired and had been reported missing by his family who live in a different city. He was reunited with his family.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 2:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
November 7 at 11:01 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of California reported that his business check account was hacked and money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 4:46 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Shamrock. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side and hit a light signal causing it to fall. The parties involved complained of pain and were treated at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 4:50 p.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen reported an injury traffic collision. The involved parties complained of pain and were treated at the scene.
Warrant Arrest
November 8 at 3:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1300 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject trespassing. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a no bail warrant. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 8 at 11:35 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported someone had backed out of a parking stall and hit him. Officers and MFD responded and provided treatment to the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 8 at 2:49 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male adult stole a power drill and rode away on a bicycle. Officers searched the area but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
November 8 at 3:42 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Linwood. A caller reported the back window of his SUV was shattered by a rock. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 8 at 5:33 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and 10th.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 8 at 5:56 p.m., a caller in the area of Pomona and Raymond reported someone hit his vehicle while it was parked. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
November 8 at 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Los Angeles regarding a family disturbance. The caller reported that her ex-son in law was in front of the residence and was intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the male subject inhaling vapor from and aerosol can, known as huffing, in front of the residence. The subject was arrested and transported to MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
