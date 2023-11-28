Hansel: Playful, Mellow... and a Fetch Machine

Two-year-old Hansel is the most handsome Akita you’ll ever meet! Hansel has a lot of puppy playfulness and exuberance, but he also has a quiet and mellow personality that gives him the look of an overgrown 95-pound teddy bear.
Hansel loves playing with toys- He is a self-fetching machine who can’t seem to wait long enough for people to throw the tennis ball, so he throws it to himself, then trots around like he’s found the best prize ever. Then he is happy to relax and contemplate what bark is made out of on a tree.
Hansel has been out with the Pasadena Humane Mobile team and they have given him a five-star rating. He enjoys meeting people, rolling over for belly rubs and being an easy-going dude.
Come meet this supermodel today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
- Brad Haugaard
