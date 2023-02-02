Water District Gets Its First Female President - Jennifer Santana

Jennifer Santana, Director for Division 5 in the Monrovia-based Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, was elected as the first female president in the district's 63-year history. The decision was made during the annual board reorganization and was approved unanimously by the board. Santana aims to address the challenges of climate change and invest in sustainable water supplies for future periods of drought. The remaining officer positions for 2023 are Vice President - Director Anthony Fellow, Treasurer - Director Katarina Garcia, and Secretary – Director Ed Chavez.
