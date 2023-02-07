Avalanche - Scary Name for a Gentle Dog

Don’t let the scary name fool you; the only threat this Avalanche poses is if you don’t like gentle kisses or petting this girl’s luxurious coat while she snuggles into you. Sweet Ava took some time to warm up to us, and what really helped bring her out of her shell were when the volunteers would sit and read to her.
Now that we can see the happy girl that was underneath the shyness, we could not be happier. When Avalanche gets the zoomies- her exuberance and joy is infectious! She runs around the yard with reckless abandon, happily squeaking on toys and smiling from ear to ear. When she slows down for a moment, it’s cuddle time- she leans into you for pets and gently nudges you for more if you stop for some reason.
Avalanche’s adoption fee is only $14 between February 9 – 15 as part of the Be Mine promotion. Read Avalanche (and other dogs’) “dating profile” on our website, then book a “first date” to meet her!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
