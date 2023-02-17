News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School District to Create New Jobs

 At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/65IIN) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Creating Advanced Placement Physics 1 as a new course at Monrovia High. t.ly/HZ3-

~ Create a new "payroll technician" position. t.ly/Mjkz

~ Create a new "Instructional Assistant - Special Education" position. t.ly/PWZ_

~ Create the job description for a new classification, "Instructional Aide - Elementary Intervention." t.ly/CEOn

~ Approve a new job description for "Career Technical Education Teacher." t.ly/mhl0

~ Name February as Career and Technical Education Month. t.ly/yvI2x

~ Hear a report on "Debt Issuance and Management." t.ly/h92z

- Brad Haugaard

