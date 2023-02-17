School District to Create New Jobs

At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/65IIN) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Creating Advanced Placement Physics 1 as a new course at Monrovia High. t.ly/HZ3-
~ Create a new "payroll technician" position. t.ly/Mjkz
~ Create a new "Instructional Assistant - Special Education" position. t.ly/PWZ_
~ Create the job description for a new classification, "Instructional Aide - Elementary Intervention." t.ly/CEOn
~ Approve a new job description for "Career Technical Education Teacher." t.ly/mhl0
~ Name February as Career and Technical Education Month. t.ly/yvI2x
~ Hear a report on "Debt Issuance and Management." t.ly/h92z
- Brad Haugaard
