Sandbags For Homes Threatened by Mud; No Street Fair Tonight; Learn About Food Waste

~ The L.A. County Department of Public Works has issued a Phase 2 Debris and Mudflow Potential Forecast for the Monrovia neighborhoods of Ridgeside Drive, Oakglade Drive, and below burned hillsides. Oakglade Debris Basin has been cleared and has full capacity, while the Santa Anita and Sawpit Debris Basins have considerable capacity. Gravel bags and materials are available at Recreation Park and at the Monrovia Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain). Bring your own shovels, gloves, and eye protection and take only what you need. For questions call Public Works at 932-5575.
~ Tonight's Street Fair & Market has been canceled due to rain.
~ Join Food ED, the city, and Athens at the Monrovia Community Garden (303 W. Colorado) this Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Learn about food waste, recycling, and the new composting law. Register here for a Q&A session, kid's crafts, workshops, and free compost for pick up. Rain or shine. For info, visit www.explorefooded.org or email krisritzau@explorefooded.org.
- Brad Haugaard
