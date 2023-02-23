News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Five Monrovia Robotics Teams Win Awards
Monrovia Schools tweeted: "Our Robotics teams did a fantastic job at their latest competition over the weekend. Five different teams from our middle and high school teams took home an award from the event."
- Brad Haugaard
2/23/2023
