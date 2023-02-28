News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Former Monrovia City Council Member John Nobrega Dies

John Nobrega (bottom right) with the rest of the 1985 Monrovia City Council.

Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik reports that former council member and long-time resident John Nobrega Jr. died  on February 9 at the age of 90. He writes that Nobrega's civic engagement began as a commissioner, from 1972 to 1982, when he was elected to the City Council. He was re-elected in 1986 and 1990 and served multiple years as mayor pro tem, advocating for Monrovia Fire & Rescue and playing a significant role in keeping fire services under city control. Nobrega is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia, son, and daughters, and many grandchildren. 

