Monrovia Police: Runners in Traffic; Man Punches Woman; Loose Child Reveals Fraud; Etc.

Mental Evaluation
January 26 at 4:34 a.m., officers responded to Myrtle and Palm regarding a female running in and out of traffic and jumping on vehicles. Officers arrived and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
January 26 at 6:57 p.m., a grand theft was reported in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Three female subjects grabbed a large amount of items and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 7:08 p.m., a couple was driving near the 200 Block of E. Fig and got into an argument. They exited their vehicle and continued to argue in the street. The male subject became angry and punched the female in the head causing injuries. The male fled the area before officers arrived. The female was treated by MFD and released at the scene. The male subject later came to the station to give a statement. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
January 27 at 7:24 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle was broken into while he was shopping at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Crash
January 27 at 7:50 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Madison and Foothill. Officers and Paramedics arrived to check on the well-being of the occupants. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 4:33 p.m., a witness reported a male subject parked in the 900 block of S. Fifth was possibly selling drugs. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a cane sword and illegal drugs. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 12:54 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle violation in the 800 block of S. Shamrock and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was contacted and displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 6:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject exposing himself. Upon arrival officers contacted a subject matching the description and recognized him from previous contacts. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 1:06 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Colorado and Primrose when she saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. She conducted a traffic stop and found the driver was displaying signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Battery
January 29 at 1:12 a.m., a caller reported a large fight at a business in the 100 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived, but the fight had already ended. Officers located three male adult victims. The six male suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving. The victims were treated by MFD, but refused to be transported to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / No Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 4:18 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose when he saw a male subject loitering in the park after hours. The male adult subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and provided the officer with a false name. In the jail the subject admitted who he really was. A computer check revealed he had a no bail felony warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 4:24 a.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth, reported a child running around without an adult around. Officers responded and as they arrived the mother appeared, leaving her other child in the room. The mother gave the officers a false name, and when they were checking on the welfare of the other child who had been left alone, they discovered the room was filled with the tools to commit fraud and fraudulent documents. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
January 29 at 7:13 a.m., a caller reported a church in the 900 block of S. Magnolia was broken into and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 8:42 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a suspicious. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Mental Evaluation
January 29 at 10:49 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Monterey called to report that a neighbor was having a mental breakdown. Officers arrived and determined the neighbor was a danger to herself and she was transported to a local hospital.
Petty Theft
January 29 at 5:52 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject walked in, took items off, and fled the store without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrests / Drug activity – Suspects Arrested
January 30 at 3:24 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. The officer contacted three subjects in the vehicle. A records check revealed that two occupants had warrants and the third was in possession of narcotics. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence
January 30 at 5:27 a.m., a caller reported two subjects slumped over in a vehicle in the area of Duarte and California. Officers arrived and found a female driver extremely intoxicated behind the wheel. MFD was called to the scene and she was transported to the hospital.
Grand Theft Auto
January 30 at 7:30 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Lime reported his work vehicle was stolen from his driveway. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 5:08 pm, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a female standing in front of vehicles and refusing to move. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She displayed objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 7:40 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male and female suspect taking items from the store. The male suspect fled and the female was still inside the store gathering items. Officers arrived and detained the female who was in possession of credit cards belonging to someone else. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 31 at 7:10 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of E. Foothill.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
January 31 at 7:44 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Stedman. The vehicle was recovered shortly after. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 31 at 12:12 p.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Lime reported a female subject paid for merchandise with fraudulent checks. Officers located her the female subject. A computer check revealed a warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 1 at 8:28 a.m., an injury traffic collision as reported in the area of Magnolia and Duarte. An involved party complained of pain and was transported to the hospital.
Vehicle Burglary
February 1 at 8:33 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported items were taken from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 9:49 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cypress reported the catalytic converter from her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 1 at 11:10 a.m., the victim walked in the MPD lobby to report someone was fraudulently using his license in a different state. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening Report
February 1 at 9:15 p.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington, regarding a threatening report. Employees said a male suspect entered the store and started taking items. When employees confronted the subject he threatened the employees. Officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
