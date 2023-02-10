Horse Carriage Rides on Valentine's Day; Blood Drive; Walking Trail Next to Monrovia; Finding Utility Box Artists

~ Private, 15-minute horse-drawn carriage rides on Valentine's Day, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. $40 per carriage with a maximum of 4 adults or 6 riders for families with young children. Call 256-8246 for reservations. Full refunds if rain.
~ Blood Drive on Feb. 13, 1 to 7 p.m. at Xylem Salon and Spa at 198 S. Myrtle. Donors can help save up to three lives with a donation. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
~ Bradbury is proposing a 5-foot wide decomposed granite walking trail along Lemon Ave from Winston Ave to Sombrero Road, near Monrovia. The trail will have a 5-foot tall fence. Bradbury City Council will discuss the project on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Questions or comments can be directed to Bradbury City Manager Kevin Kearney at 358-3218 or kkearney@cityofbradbury.org.
~ Monrovia's Art in Public Places program is hosting its annual Art on the Box Contest, with a theme of "Be Water Wise". Five utility boxes are available to paint. Selected artists receive a $700 stipend. Applications (t.ly/36qa) are due by March 30. For questions contact Kerri Zessau at 932-5564 or kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
