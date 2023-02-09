Get Designated Driver for Super Bowl Parties

During Super Bowl LVII weekend (Feb. 11 &12) the Monrovia Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
"We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads," Lt. Kevin Oberon said. "Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for."
Monrovia PD reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs may also impair your ability to drive safely. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect you. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
