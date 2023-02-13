A Moment in Monrovia History: Granite Bank, From Prosperity to the Heart of Monrovia Governance and Culture

The Granite Bank, at the corner of Myrtle and Palm, was organized in 1886 by Mr. W.N. Monroe, Monrovia's founder, and a group of early-day capitalists. This stately building, built in 1887 with granite quarried from the nearly hills was open for business in 1888, but ceased operation a few years later when the real estate boom of the eighties collapsed. At that time it was transformed into the City Hall and was so used until 1952 (when it was damaged by the Tehachapi earthquake). The south storeroom was the first location of the Monrovia Public Library (as painted on the window). Overhead is Monrovia's first electric Street light. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
No comments:
Post a Comment