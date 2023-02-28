Monrovia High Graduate Ron Husband Honored as Unsung Hero of 41st Assembly District

San Dimas resident and Monrovia High School alumnus Ronald "Ron" Husband was recently recognized as the Unsung Hero for the 41st Assembly District by Assembly member Chris Holden and the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) for his contributions to the community. The CLBC established the Black History Month Unsung Hero Award to acknowledge individuals who have made selfless and unrecognized contributions to their respective districts.
Mr. Husband, a 38-year veteran of The Walt Disney Company, retired as a character artist from the Walt Disney Consumer Products Division. He was the first African American animator and supervising animator for Walt Disney Studios and has taught students across the nation the importance of imagination through his vision of art. He is a Monrovia High School graduate and holds an Associate's Degree in Art from Citrus College and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In 2019, he was inducted into the College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Mr. Husband expressed his gratitude for the award and thanked Assemblymember Holden and The California Legislative Black Caucus.
- Brad Haugaard
