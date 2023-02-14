Rainbow Loves Adventure and Pizza

It is impossible to not see the beauty in this Rainbow! This happy-go-lucky one-year-old loves adventure! She particularly likes going on hikes, playing with stuffed toys, and then stopping by the local pizza place for a slice and a pint (of water, of course).
Rainbow has been described as a “very excited cuddler”. She adores human affection so much that she’s bursting with love. She flops around on her back just begging for another tummy rub.
She is also very smart- she knows how to walk nicely on leash, meet other dogs appropriately and knows some of her basic commands. We’re sure that this Rainbow will certainly lead to a pot of gold!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
